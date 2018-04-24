Filed Under:Acton, David Robichaud, Local TV, Police Chase

LITTLETON (CBS) — Four people are in custody after a police chase came to an end in Acton midday on Tuesday.

The chase went along Route 2 before ending on Route 111.

actonchasecrash Police Chase Ends With Car Crash In Acton

Multiple cars are damaged after a police chase comes to a crashing end in Acton on Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

According to State Police, those who were in the car were wanted for shoplifting at a Shaw’s supermarket in Groton. They have been booked at Littleton Police Department and are waiting to be arraigned.

The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old John Hickey of Everett, 27-year-old Dylan Brunetto of Billerica, 31-year-old Felicia Drew of Peperrell, and 28-year-old Gregory Tammaro of Groton. All four of them are career criminals and are well-known to police.

The owner of DiCapri Pizza in Acton was involved in the crash. He said he was shaken up but not seriously injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s