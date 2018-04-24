LITTLETON (CBS) — Four people are in custody after a police chase came to an end in Acton midday on Tuesday.

The chase went along Route 2 before ending on Route 111.

According to State Police, those who were in the car were wanted for shoplifting at a Shaw’s supermarket in Groton. They have been booked at Littleton Police Department and are waiting to be arraigned.

The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old John Hickey of Everett, 27-year-old Dylan Brunetto of Billerica, 31-year-old Felicia Drew of Peperrell, and 28-year-old Gregory Tammaro of Groton. All four of them are career criminals and are well-known to police.

NEW AT 5pm: Police say a car full of “career criminals” slammed into pizza delivery car after chase through several towns. It all ended in Acton with 4 arrests and no injuries. pic.twitter.com/wZjfmrO1cD — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) April 24, 2018

The owner of DiCapri Pizza in Acton was involved in the crash. He said he was shaken up but not seriously injured.