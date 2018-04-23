BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re worried that Tom Brady could surprise us all and step away from football before the 2018 season, the quarterback’s agent is here to make you feel better.

While Brady himself hasn’t come out and said he’ll be suiting up for the Patriots next season, Don Yee says his client still plans on playing into his mid 40s.

“Tom’s intentions have not changed,” Yee told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday. “He’s consistently said he’ll play beyond this contract and into his mid 40s, or until he feels he isn’t playing at a championship level. I understand the constant speculation, but this is one point he’s been firm about.”

It was a big deal last week when Schefter reported that Brady hadn’t committed to playing in 2018, a story that included a pair of sources near the five-time Super Bowl champ. Those sources both believed Brady would be back with the Patriots, but said the quarterback could always change his mind. Add in Brady skipping out on the start of New England’s voluntary offseason workouts last week, and the speculation went wild.

Yee said Monday that Brady is hard at work training for the new season, even if he isn’t with the team.

“He customizes his preparation to each season in order to maximize his performance,” Yee said. “His training methods are always evolving and getting better. The year he missed the first four games — that month of training on his own was particularly efficient.”

Brady, who will turn 41 in August, is heading into his 19th NFL season. He won his third NFL MVP last season after throwing for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns.