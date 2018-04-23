BOSTON (CBS) — With just days to go before the 2018 NFL Draft, the Patriots have added a tackle.

The team on Monday reportedly signed Ulrick John. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the news.

Patriots agree to term with former Packers OL Ulrick John, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 23, 2018

The 25-year-old tackle has spent time with four organizations: the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 draft by the Colts, but he played in zero games for the team. He played in two games for Miami in 2015, started three games for Arizona in 2016, and played in five games in 2017 for Green Bay.

At 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, John figures to be in the mix for a roster spot at the tackle position. The Patriots lost Nate Solder and Cameron Fleming to free agency this offseason. The Patriots signed tackle Matt Tobin earlier this offseason.