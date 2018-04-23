WATCH LIVE:10 a.m.: MassDOT Announces Comm. Ave Bridge Construction Dates
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018 NFL Draft, Calvin Ridley, Leighton Vander Esch, New England Patriots, NFL, NFL Draft, Sports News, Tyrell Crosby

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been reported to have great interest in Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in this year’s draft, and that interest was seemingly affirmed with a visit to Foxboro in recent weeks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jackson visited the Patriots two weeks ago, but the visit took place “somewhat quietly.” Rapoport added that the Patriots were “intrigued and impressed” with Jackson.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy after the 2016 season, he threw for 3,543 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. In his junior season in 2017, he threw for 3,660 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns.

More recently, the Patriots hosted former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, former Oregon offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, and former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

With two first-round picks and two second-round picks, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a lot of flexibility to do whatever it is they might want to do early in the draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s