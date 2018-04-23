BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been reported to have great interest in Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in this year’s draft, and that interest was seemingly affirmed with a visit to Foxboro in recent weeks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jackson visited the Patriots two weeks ago, but the visit took place “somewhat quietly.” Rapoport added that the Patriots were “intrigued and impressed” with Jackson.

Relatively quietly, the #Patriots hosted #Louisville QB Lamar Jackson on a Top 30 pre-draft visit, sources say. The visit, which took place 2 weeks ago, left the organization “intrigued and impressed” with Heisman Trophy winner. They may have the option at No. 23. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2018

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy after the 2016 season, he threw for 3,543 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. In his junior season in 2017, he threw for 3,660 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns.

More recently, the Patriots hosted former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, former Oregon offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, and former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

With two first-round picks and two second-round picks, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a lot of flexibility to do whatever it is they might want to do early in the draft.