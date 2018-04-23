NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – There have been no arrests yet in the murder of a mother in North Andover over the weekend.

Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, was found strangled in the basement of her apartment building on Lincoln Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Davidson lived with her brother on the first floor. An upstairs neighbor found her body and called police.

Investigators search Davidson’s apartment and her car, which was found a short distance away at Choice Fitness.

The family has asked for privacy.

The D.A. said the murder “is not believed to be a random act.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.