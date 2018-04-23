Filed Under:Local TV, North Andover, Wendi Davidson

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – There have been no arrests yet in the murder of a mother in North Andover over the weekend.

Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, was found strangled in the basement of her apartment building on Lincoln Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Davidson lived with her brother on the first floor. An upstairs neighbor found her body and called police.

Wendi Davidson was found strangled in the basement of her home on Lincoln Street, April 21, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators search Davidson’s apartment and her car, which was found a short distance away at Choice Fitness.

The family has asked for privacy.

Wendi Davidson. (Family Photo)

The D.A. said the murder “is not believed to be a random act.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

