NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A former city councilor and school committee member in a Massachusetts community is facing child rape and child pornography charges.

Newburyport police say 42-year-old Bert Reed faces arraignment Monday following his arrest Friday on three counts of rape of a child, enticement of a child under 16, disseminating obscene matter to a minor and possession of child pornography.

Reed served as a Newburyport city councilor from 2001 until 2003 and sat on the school committee from 1997 until 2001, according to the mayor.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office told The Newburyport Daily News they started investigating Reed after getting a complaint from the alleged victim’s parents.

Reed was held over the weekend on $50,000 bail and it could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

