ANDOVER (CBS) — Confidential information about accusations against Andover High School’s men’s volleyball coach E.J. Perry were released on Friday.

Perry was suspended from the team on April 13 for an unspecified investigation. A surprise at the time to parents. One week later he was reinstated and continues to coach. But the welcome back was short lived.

His attorney and brother, Timothy Perry, tells WBZ, “Coach Perry, at the time that memo was leaked, was actually being reintroduced to the team.”

Superintendent Sheldon Brown sent an email to a reporter from the Eagle Tribune. That email was a rough draft memo detailing the players’ allegations against their coach. Superintendent Brown told the Eagle Tribune he did not mean to send that email.

Timothy Perry says his brother was devastated. “The most important thing to him was to protect the confidentiality of his student athletes and to allow them to say what they want to say.” Perry said.

The memo said Perry made racial and ethnic stereotyping of Asian-Americans and made references to locker room violence as a remedy for mistakes on the court.

Allegations Perry’s lawyer says was not true and his brother’s reinstatement proves that.

WBZ reached out to the superintendent for comment but have not heard back.