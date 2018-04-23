BOSTON (CBS) — Boston commuters will have to prepare for significant traffic delays by the Commonwealth Avenue bridge again this summer.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Monday that from July 26 to August 11, the bridge and the surrounding area will but under construction as the west side of the bridge is demolished and replaced. Construction will last 15 and a half days.

Commuter Rail, T, and bus riders in the Boston University/Saint Paul Street neighborhood will be impacted, along with Mass Pike drivers.

Dates announced for the Commonwealth Bridge project @wbz July 26th through August 11th @MassDOT pic.twitter.com/rcSt5aemFV — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 23, 2018

Comm. Ave and the BU Bridge will be closed to drivers, and the MBTA buses will be detoured for the entire 15 and a half days. The MBTA’s Green Line will have bus diversions for 15 days. Traffic on the Mass Pike will be shifted for 9 and a half days. The Worcester Line of the Commuter Rail and Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited Line will feature bus diversions for the two weekends of construction.

“The westbound side of the bridge will be constructed with 45 steel beams and 214 pre-fabricated concrete deck panels,” said MassDOT.

Over 200 workers are expected to work around the clock.

According to MassDOT, the entire bridge replacement project costs $110 million.

Last summer as construction was done on the eastbound side, MassDOT predicted drivers could sit through 90-minute delays on the Mass Pike. Enough people heeded the warnings, making traffic delays bad, but not as bad as expected.

The Comm. Ave bridge project is expected to be completed in 2019.