Filed Under:Lobster, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A lobster shortage is sending prices soaring.

The Boston Globe reports that the price per pound has skyrocketed to as much as $15, up from just $8 a year ago.

Bad weather and international demand are reportedly fueling the pricing surge.

Some restaurant owners are eating the coast, trying not to pass it onto customers. The Globe talked to a chef at North Square Oyster in the North End who says it’s costing him a total of about $47 to make one lobster roll, but he’s only charging customers $29.

osyter3 Lobster Shortage Sends Prices Soaring

Two types of lobster rolls at North Square Oyster (Image: Phantom Gourmet)

Prices are expected to come down as the weather warms up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s