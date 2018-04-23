BOSTON (CBS) — A lobster shortage is sending prices soaring.

The Boston Globe reports that the price per pound has skyrocketed to as much as $15, up from just $8 a year ago.

Bad weather and international demand are reportedly fueling the pricing surge.

Some restaurant owners are eating the coast, trying not to pass it onto customers. The Globe talked to a chef at North Square Oyster in the North End who says it’s costing him a total of about $47 to make one lobster roll, but he’s only charging customers $29.

Prices are expected to come down as the weather warms up.