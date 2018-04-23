HOLLISTON (CBS) – Family and friends of a young woman killed in a brutal attack in Needham are working to create a lasting legacy. They want to keep her memory alive through a new scholarship fund.

Olivia Bergstrom knew what she loved, and immersed herself in those interests. Now the family wants to support other young people pursuing their own passions.

“Some people get one, two, three. I got 20. I would have liked 70. But it’s what you get,” said Olivia’s mother, Kirsten Bergstrom.

Twenty years of loving Olivia Bergstrom just wasn’t enough. Her family now looks for comfort and peace, in the things that brought Olivia joy.

“I keep a little list of all the things Olivia loved. There are a lot. You have to focus on the positive,” Kirsten added.

Olivia studied nutrition and art in college, but her heart belonged to horses. Kirsten Bergstrom and her fiance Charles McGandy showed WBZ Olivia’s “home away from home” – their farm, home to her horse, Thunder.

“This place, I built it for Olivia. It’s the whole reason this exists. Because of her,” said McGandy.

“This was her place. When you come down here and brush the horses and take care of them it makes you feel close to her,” Bergstrom said.

Those who love Olivia now want to help other Holliston students, immersed in their own interests, pursue those dreams.

“It’s really nice to know some young person, with not necessarily her interests, but someone with passion, that pragmatic drive, will benefit,” said McGandy.

“We’ve done all these positive things she would just love. I’ve already seen good things happening but I think there’s lots of good things to come out of this tragedy,” said Bergstrom.

The Celebrating Olivia fundraising event will happen Thursday, May 10th from 7-10 pm at the Asa Whiting Barn in Holliston, MA. The date marks three months since Olivia was taken from them.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The event will include music by Hank Wonder, food trucks, and a cash bar.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Olivia Berit Bergstrom Scholarship award, newly established in her honor at Holliston High School.

Donations to the scholarship can be made payable to:

Olivia Berit Bergstrom Memorial Trust

447 Marshall St

Holliston, MA 01746-1417