BOSTON (CBS) — After a frustrating afternoon in Milwaukee on Sunday, Celtics forward Marcus Morris had some venting to do.

The Celtics nearly pulled off another dramatic and improbable comeback against the Bucks in Game 4, but Morris missed a fadeaway at the buzzer that could have sent the game into overtime. And even though he was hit with $15,000 fine for publicly criticizing officials, Morris was at it again following Boston’s 104-102 defeat.

Morris was whistled for his second technical of series in the second quarter following a brief scrum with Bucks guard Khris Middleton. After the loss, Morris lashed out at referees for their quick trigger when it comes to assessing him technical fouls.

“I love to play this game and it’s just, game in and game out, it’s the same thing, man,” Morris said. “I’m not doing a lot of chit chat; I’m being physical. I’m watching these other games and they’re getting warnings. If it’s me, it’s a technical foul. I just got fined. I’m not worried about that, it’s just when you come to work every day and you put your heart and soul into something, and you feel like it’s just a quick whistle, and that’s how it goes.”

Morris has suggested that refs slap him with technicals more frequently ever since he was ejected from a win over the Toronto Raptors in late March. He tapped the backside of the referee as he walked off the floor that night, and has wondered if fellow refs are holding that against him, slapping him with six T’s during the final week of the regular season. Either way, Morris has felt unfairly targeted during the playoffs.

“But like every game, I have to get a technical foul, you know what I mean? I’m not engaging into anything, I’m not going at the referees, I’m not talking crazy to him. For me, man, it’s just getting old, man,” he said. “Fining me, teching me, it’s getting old. It’s just laughable at this point. ”

Morris had 14 points off 4-for-14 in 26 minutes on Sunday, and is averaging 14.8 points off the bench against the Bucks. The Celtics and Bucks are now tied at 2-2, with Game 5 set for Tuesday night in Boston.