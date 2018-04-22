  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — A man has been stabbed in the leg in Boston near the playoff game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Police say the 26-year-old man was stabbed shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday on Portland Street, which is a short distance away from the hockey arena at TD Garden.

A group of recently graduated traffic officers applied a tourniquet to his upper leg to stop the bleeding until he was transported to a local hospital.

portland street stabbing 20180421 01 Boston Police Seek Witnesses To Stabbing Near TD Garden

Police on scene following an April 21 stabbing near TD Garden. (WBZ-TV)

The victim has not been identified, and it is unclear if he was attending the game.

Police are investigating and appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing to contact them. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

