BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption through the Buddy Dog Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Chloe, who is likely a boxer-mix, is from Texas. She was with a litter of pups and a damaged tail when she was found but her pups have since been adopted and her tail repaired, and now she is ready for her own forever home.

She is a sweet and active dog who loves kids but would do best in a home with no young children. She is also good with other dogs and appears to be house-trained.

Molly-Mae is also from Texas. She was found after she was hit by a car and one of her back legs had to be amputated, but she is not bothered by that at all.

She walks well on a leash and appears to be house-trained. Molly-Mae is easy-going and sweet.

For more information visit the Buddy Dog Humane Society’s website.