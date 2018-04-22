  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harvard University, Local TV, Michael Brown

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The mother of Michael Brown and the maker of a documentary about his death will be speaking at Harvard University.

Brown was an unarmed, black 18-year-old when he was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The officer was not charged. Brown’s death touched off widespread protests and a national discussion about race relations and police.

His mother, Lezley McSpadden, will be at Harvard on Monday for a panel titled “The Movement for Black Lives: Justice for Michael Brown 4 Years Later.”

She will be joined by attorneys for the Brown family and by Jason Pollock, a filmmaker whose documentary “Stranger Fruit” details Brown’s death.

The documentary will be screened before the 6 p.m. discussion. The event is being hosted by Harvard’s Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s