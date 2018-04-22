BOSTON (CBS) — Just about tw0 weeks ago, a Yarmouth Police Officer was allegedly killed by a man who police described as “a notorious and violent criminal with 111 prior criminal charges.”

The Massachusetts legislature also recently passed a criminal justice reform bill that wiped out some mandatory minimums on certain drug crimes. On Sunday, Jon Keller asked Massachusetts House of Representatives Speaker Robert DeLeo if the justice system was broken.

“Relative to the criminal justice reform bill, yes you’re right, there were some mandatory sentences that were abolished, but there were also some that were created. And I think that if you take a look at the legislation, I think you’ll feel that it’s a really balanced approach and I think it approves upon our criminal justice system. We also increased penalties, for operating under the influence on numerous occasions, we now will have the strongest mandatory sentencings that will exist relative to the sale of fentanyl that we presently have. We also made a law relative to those who bring bodily injury upon police officers,” responded DeLeo.

The law also tries to address repeat offenders differently, he added. “Whether it be through increased programs or increased counseling in terms of housing and jobs.”

In regards to Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon, DeLeo said the system failed but he was not able to identify the exact problem.

“I think that we have to take a look in terms of what happened how a gentleman with such a record as this person did…what happened? How did this occur? A person with pages upon pages of criminal activity and how was it that he was out and that he was able to commit this crime?”

In October 2016, Thomas Latanowich, who is accused of killing Gannon, faced criminal charges that included strangling a pregnant woman and vandalizing her property. However, the alleged victim did not want to testify, ultimately forcing the judge to dismiss the case.

DeLeo also said the state’s domestic violence law investigations have discussed that strangulation is often foreshadowing of something worse to come.

Eight years ago, when the casino bill was being debated, DeLeo argued the state should move quickly and put slots in race tracks. Those in the Senate who supported destination casinos won out. Almost seven years later, Keller said there are two casino projects in the state have uncertain futures.

“I think one of the most important things to remember about that legislation, that I hope people realize, was the fact that we wanted to make sure that we had an independent commission. An independent commission that would be free and clear of any type of so-called political interference of any sort. I think that obviously, that has happened,” DeLeo said.

While he is concerned about the Wynn Casino in Everett, he said the casino in Plainville seems to be doing well and the MGM Springfield Casino plans are underway.

“We are for the first time seeing money coming in as a result of the casinos, that will be in our budget this year, a little bit of good news so to speak,” said DeLeo.

“I can’t say I’m disappointed because I think we set it up correctly. I think it’s been a law that has healed naturally as one of the strongest and best the country. Maybe is it taken a little bit longer than I would have liked? Maybe. But on the other hand, at the end of the day, if we get it right and then things can start to move along and we start to see those revenues coming into the Commonwealth, if we see those jobs continue to grow in the Commonwealth, then I will be happy at that time.”