BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly 70 World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans returned to Logan Airport late Saturday night and were greeted by volunteers thanking them for their service.

The group had traveled to Washington D.C. thanks to the non-profit Honor Flight New England, which helps fly vets to D.C. so they can reflect on their war memorials.

According to Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans’ Services Francisco Urena, this is the 50th Project Honor Flight that the organization has been able to put on.

