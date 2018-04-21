BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins received some good news ahead of their potentially series-clinching Game 5 on Saturday.

Forward Patrice Bergeron returned to the ice for morning skate after missing the team’s Game 4 victory in Toronto with an upper body injury.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Bergeron will be a game-time decision. Cassidy, however, was optimistic about Bergeron’s status, telling reporters it’s “looking good.”

“I anticipate he’ll play,” said Cassidy. “We’ll make the final decision after warm-up.”

The Bruins and Maple Leafs play Saturday with an 8 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden. Boston would close out the series with a victory.