By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
April 21, 2018
A new documentary gets us to take a closer look at the positive side of America’s history! The film titled ‘An American Story: Race Amity and the Other Tradition’ explores the moral counterweights to the tradition of racism in America and how we can move together towards unity and love.

This thought-provoking, inspiring and emotional film tells the story of cross-cultural friendships that tackled racism and inequality throughout America’s history. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the film’s Co-Executive Producer and Senior Writer Dr. William H. ’Smitty’ Smith about the film and its unique perspective on our nation’s history. Tune in!

wbzs yadires nova salcedo with dr william smitty smith april 2018 1 Centro: An American Story Race Amity and the Other Tradition

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
RACE AMITY FILM
An American Story: Race Amity
and the Other Tradition
raceamityfilm.org
#RaceAmity
#TheOtherTradition
@NCRAmity

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

