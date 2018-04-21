April 21, 2018

A new documentary gets us to take a closer look at the positive side of America’s history! The film titled ‘An American Story: Race Amity and the Other Tradition’ explores the moral counterweights to the tradition of racism in America and how we can move together towards unity and love.

This thought-provoking, inspiring and emotional film tells the story of cross-cultural friendships that tackled racism and inequality throughout America’s history. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the film’s Co-Executive Producer and Senior Writer Dr. William H. ’Smitty’ Smith about the film and its unique perspective on our nation’s history. Tune in!

