Filed Under:Brockton, Fatal Crash, Local TV

BROCKTON (CBS) – A woman involved in a crash at a Brockton gas station died after initially declining medical treatment.

Police say a GMC Yukon went through the intersection of Main and Perkins streets on Thursday. The SUV hit a woman’s vehicle then landed on top of a parked car in the gas station.

marcvasconellosenterprisenews Woman Dies From Injuries Suffered In Brockton Crash

Firefighters respond to a crash at a gas station in Brockton. (Image Credit: Marc Vasconellos/Enterprise News)

The man who was parked at the gas station was taken to the hospital. After being checked out by EMTs, the woman whose vehicle was initially hit by the GMC declined medical attention.

She later went to Brockton Hospital for treatment.

The woman was transferred to Beth Israel Hospital, where she died. The injuries that caused her death were not released.

