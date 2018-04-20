BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says marijuana shouldn’t be banned by Washington.

In a Friday tweet, Warren said: “The federal government needs to get out of the business of outlawing marijuana. States should make their own decisions about enforcing marijuana laws.”

Warren’s tweet came after the top Senate Democrat, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, said he’ll introduce legislation taking marijuana off the federal list of controlled substances — essentially decriminalizing its use.

Warren’s position on marijuana has evolved since her first run for office in 2012 when she opposed legalization.

In 2016, Massachusetts approved the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

Warren has urged President Trump to reinstate an Obama-era policy discouraging federal prosecutors from targeting individuals in the marijuana trade in states that have legalized the drug.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)