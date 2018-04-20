BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox rotation is about to get even stronger.

Drew Pomeranz has been activated from the disabled list and is set to start Boston’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. The lefty started the season on the DL after suffering a forearm strain in his first Spring Training start, but is ready for his return to the big leagues after making a pair of rehab starts in the minors.

Pomeranz went 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in his starts for Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland, but struggled with his command. He walked six batters in his start for the PawSox back on April 8, bouncing back with four strikeouts (and three walks) on April 13 with Portland.

Now he gets set to join a Boston rotation that is 12-1 with a 1.98 ERA to start the season. Pomeranz was a solid No. 2 for Boston last season in David Price’s absence, going 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 173.2 innings last season.

To make room for Pomeranz on the 25-man roster, the 16-2 Red Sox optioned righty reliever Marcus Walden to Triple-A.