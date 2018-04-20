CHELMSFORD (CBS) – K-9 units scoured Chelmsford Middle School in search for drugs on Friday.

It’s all a part of the U.S. Police Canine Association K-9 Narcotics Certification, the same type of training fallen Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon and his dog Nero went through.

Gannon was killed last week as he tried to arrest a career criminal on an outstanding warrant. His dog Nero was severely injured.

“It’s dangerous and it’s getting a lot worse,” Chelmsford Police Chief David Leo said.

On Friday, the police dogs went through a series of tests and scenarios both inside and outside the school, searching for narcotics.

Many of the officers here knew Sgt. Gannon and they said the work they do to protect the public is extremely dangerous.

“Very tragic. Day in and day out, officers and guys I train are put into that same predicament, where you have to use your dog and you never know what the outcome will be,” Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit trainer Donald Evans said.

The K-9 units will go through a series of trainings and certifications throughout their career. It’s risky and dangerous. They put themselves and their dogs on the line, but this what they train for.

“The dogs are out there, they’re actually to protect us, to protect the people and they put their lives on the line every single day,” Evans said.

Sgt. Gannon was laid to rest this week. His dog, Nero, is still recovering and has a long road ahead.