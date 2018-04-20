BOSTON (CBS) – Planning a summer vacation? Boston should be at the top of your list, according to a new ranking.
U.S. News & World Report puts Boston at No. 1 in its ranking of “Best Summer Vacations in the USA.” On the list of top worldwide summer vacations, Boston is third behind only Paris and Florence, Italy.
What makes Boston so desirable? The magazine says the city “appeals to travelers of all types come summertime.”
“Fenway Park welcomes baseball lovers, the Freedom Trail invites history buffs to a scavenger hunt of historic sites and Little Italy and Faneuil Hall Marketplace beckon to foodies,” the report says. “Visitors can also check out numerous breweries or plan their vacation around one of several festivals held over the summer.”
U.S. News says it came up with the ranking by looking at sights, culture, food, nightlife, adventure and even romance.
Finishing in the top 5 behind Boston for the best U.S. summer vacations are Seaside, Oregon; Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee and Portland, Oregon.
