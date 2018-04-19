BOSTON (CBS) – I don’t know about you, but I like to minimize stress in the morning when I start my day. Yes, I want the latest news and weather, but I want it from relaxed, likeable people like Chris, Kate, Danielle and the rest of our WBZ-TV morning crew, not from someone screaming frantically in my ear.

So I instantly regretted it Wednesday morning when I flipped on the bathroom radio and heard anxious Patriots’ fans flipping out over an ESPN report that Tom Brady might decide to retire instead of returning to the team this summer.

No more tom Brady? My blood pressure spiked. Then I read the actual story and there’s a lot less there than meets the eye. All it said was that Brady, very understandably, would like to spend more time with his young family, and perhaps spend more time enjoying his wealth and fame and less time nursing his bumps and bruises. Wouldn’t you if you were him?

But the whole thing got me thinking about the classic dilemma of the work-life balance. Most of us work because we need income, but if you have meaningful work that fulfills you, or simply enjoy the comradery of your workplace, independent wealth alone might not be enough to persuade you to walk away.

Consider the big lottery jackpot winners we see from time to time. Many of them immediately quit their jobs, but not all. Some make a judgement that their work is part of what makes them whole, and they don’t want to jeopardize that.

Tom Brady has always worn his love of the game on his sleeve, and let’s hope that however much he’s wavering now, he decides to continue. Because if he doesn’t, the 2018-2019 Patriots are in a whole heap of trouble.

