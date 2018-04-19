BOSTON (CBS) — Despite a report that he hasn’t committed to playing in 2018, it certainly sounds like Tom Brady will be back next season.

He’d also like a new contract from the Patriots, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport sounded pretty adamant that Brady will be suiting up for the Patriots in 2018 during an appearance on NFL Up To The Minute on NFL Network on Wednesday.

“Tom Brady is going to play in 2018,” Rapoport said. “He said it. Everyone close to him has said it. Everyone I’ve spoken to has said it. The Patriots are going forward with the very strict and stern belief that he will be playing for 2018. I don’t get the sense that they considered any of these reports this morning about ‘maybe he doesn’t play.’ I also know Brady is planning a little passing camp with some of his buddies before training camp. That does not sound like the kind of the thing you would do if you were not going to play in 2018.”

Instead of questioning if Brady will play or not, Rapoport said the big question is if the quarterback and the Patriots can agree on a reworked contract.

“What’s his salary going to be? He still has two years left, making $14 million [per year], this was the only question that I kind of discussed after the Super Bowl this past year was is Tom Brady going to get a new contract?,” said Rapoport. “At this point it is still unresolved. My understand is, yes, it’s something he wants before next season.”

Brady has reworked his deal in the past when there’s been two years left on his current deal, often helping the team by lowering his cap hit while also adding some additional years. He’s stated that he’d like to play until he’s 45, so a new contract isn’t completely out of the question for the soon-to-be 41-year-old.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Brady had yet to officially commit to next season, causing a bit of a stir (and some confusion) in New England. According to sources close to Brady, the quarterback is expected to play, but they also add that Brady could always change his mind.

Both Rapoport and NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo said Wednesday that the Schefter report is not a tactic by Brady to expedite contract talks with the Patriots.

“It’s not a pressing issue. It’s not anything that is contentious right now,” Garafolo said of the situation. “But Brady would absolutely be interested in revisiting this contract.”