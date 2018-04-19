YARMOUTH (CBS) – They have buried Sergeant Sean Gannon, but they’ll likely never bury his legacy. They say Gannon was the first to volunteer and never was that more evident than at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod.

“You can’t describe Sean in one sentence. I mean, to sum him up he was what our definition of a community-minded police officer and just an all around amazing person. He would go out of his way to help anyone,” said JR Mell of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod.

Three years ago, Gannon became a Big Brother to a 9-year old boy. And that began his relationship with the organization and the youngster.

“He was dedicated to our program, to his little brother that he was matched with for over three years. Sean touched so many lives,” said Mell.

Now Sergeant Gannon is gone, physically. He leaves a wife and family. And now a 12-year-old boy whose life was enriched by the big cop with the even bigger heart.

“His little brother looked up to him considerably. He’s the reason why he eventually wants to go into law enforcement. A loss, as I said, at any time is terrible, but in a transitional age of 12 to 13, it’s huge,” Mell said.

Of all the good that Sean Gannon accomplished in his 32 short years, perhaps nothing was more impactful than the work he did with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the impact he had on a 12-year-old boy.