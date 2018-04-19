MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police are searching for a suspect following a reported robbery that left one person hospitalized.

Manchester Police were called to Second Street around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday for a robbery that was initially reported at Pizza Express. Officers then determined the victim was likely assaulted inside nearby First Nutrition before walking a short distance to the pizza shop.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his head and face. It is not clear exactly how he was injured.

Police are searching for a white man who is about 5’7” with a stocky build and no facial hair. He was possibly driving a black Chevy pickup truck.

New Hampshire State Police have joined the search along with officers from Manchester.