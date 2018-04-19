WARWICK, R.I. (CBS/AP) — A Delta Air Lines jetliner aborted takeoff at a Rhode Island airport due to engine trouble on the same day a woman was killed aboard a Southwest Airlines plane that blew an engine in midair.

WPRI-TV reported Wednesday that the Delta plane safely returned to the terminal at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick on Tuesday. Airport spokesman Bill Fischer did not say what the specific problem was. Delta apologized to passengers on Flight 2225.

Passenger Denise Rainville says she heard “a huge pop” and then smelled something burning.

“Almost immediately the pilot, after those sounds were heard, lowered the plane down, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my God, do you realize we were just about to take off?'” Rainville told WPRI. “It was such a scary experience.”

The same day, a flight heading from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after its engine blew and shrapnel hit the plane. A woman died after she was partially blown out of a shattered window. Seven others were injured.

