BOSTON (CBS) — Eric Bledsoe is really committed to his bout of Terry Rozier-induced amnesia. The Celtics’ guard doesn’t have time for any mind games, though.

After saying he doesn’t know who the flip Rozier is following Milwaukee’s Game 2 loss in Boston on Tuesday, Bledsoe doubled down on Thursday.

Bledsoe says he’s focused on the Game 3, but he’s not walking back any of his Rozier comments. At the first mention of Rozier’s name, Bledsoe’s response was quick: “Who?” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 19, 2018

But if Bledsoe is truly focused on helping the Bucks get out of a 2-0 series hole against Boston, he should probably learn who the Celtics starting point guard is. He’s been matching up with Rozier for two games now, and it really hasn’t been much of a fight; Rozier is averaging 23 points and 5.5 assists in Boston’s two wins while Bledsoe has just 21 points in his 67 minutes on the floor.

And it’s pretty hard to imagine Bledsoe forgot about the guy who made him look silly on a last-second step-back three at the end of Game 1.

Before the Celtics hit the practice floor on Thursday to prepare for Friday night’s Game 3 in Milwaukee, Rozier downplayed any disdain between the two players.

“I ain’t got no bad blood with nobody,” Rozier told reporters. “Everybody out here play basketball. Ain’t nobody boxers or none of that stuff. I’m not really worried about all that. I’m not caught up in that; I’m worried about Celtics and Bucks and how I can help my team get past the first round.”

Maybe Bledsoe felt a little disrespected when Rozier referred to him as “Drew” Bledsoe after Game 1, confusing the Bucks guard for the former New England Patriots quarterback. Asked about that mistake on Thursday, Rozier borrowed a response out of Bill Belichick’s playbook.

“I made a huge mistake,” he said with a smile. “But it is what it is now. I don’t care.”