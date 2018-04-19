BOSTON (CBS) — For the seventh year in a row, Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

Bergeron has already won four Selke Trophies, given annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game, with wins in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The B’s center and Hall of Famer Bob Gainey of the Montreal Canadiens are the only two players in NHL history to win the Selke four times.

Bergeron finished with a plus-21 rating in 64 games this season, and along with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, anchored one of the league’s best defensive lines. On the offensive end, Bergeron tallied 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points, and ranked fifth in the league in faceoff win percentage (57.3 percent).

Missing a month with a fractured foot may hurt Bergeron’s chances this season. Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar and Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier are the other two finalists for the award. The winner will be selected by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association at the end of the regular season and will be announced at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on June 20.