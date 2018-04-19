BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ defensive corps may get one of their young contributors back as they look to take a commanding lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matt Grzelcyk practiced with his Bruins teammates on Wednesday and is trending toward a return in Thursday night’s Game 4 in Toronto. Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said there’s a “good chance” the Charlestown native will be back on the ice after he missed Game 3 with a lower body injury.

Grzelcyk said being back in the Boston lineup is not a definite, but he was pumped to be back out there for practice.

“I had a good day of practice, so it was nice to get back out there,” the 24-year-old said on Wednesday. “You never want to sit out of a game and watch. It sucks. You never want to be on the sidelines. I feel like I’ve watched a few too many games in college my last two years so hopefully I won’t have to watch too many more.”

Grzelcyk skated alongside Adam McQuaid, his usual partner on the Boston blue line, and was able to stay on the ice for the entire practice on Wednesday. He missed only three games for the Bruins after being called up to Boston for good on November 22, compiling three goals, 12 assists and a plus-21 rating for Boston.

The Bruins currently own a 2-1 lead over the Leafs in their first-round matchup.