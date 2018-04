BRAINTREE (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Braintree gas station while brandishing a gun and wearing a ski mask.

The suspect robbed Circle K with an unknown type of gun. Police say the suspect made off with cash from the store.

Investigators were on scene for several hours. The bathroom was blocked off during the investigation.

The store manager says no one was hurt. Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

No further information on the robbery is currently available.