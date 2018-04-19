BOSTON (CBS) – Tired of winter-like weather? It’s about to feel – or at least look – more like summer on Boston’s City Hall Plaza in a few weeks.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday that the southeast corner of the plaza will transform into “The Patios” on May 4. The city says The Patios “will serve as a local gathering spot with nine custom patio areas, a main pavilion structure, and will house Wachusett Brew Yard, Honeycomb Creamery, and mini-golf stations.”

Wachusett Brewing Company will be serving up pints every weekday starting at 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. on the weekends. Honeycomb will be operating a pop-up ice cream shop at the entrance.

On “Wag Wednesdays” from noon to 2 p.m., Dedham-based rescue organization Shultz’s Guest House will be bringing puppies. Visitors will be able to play with the puppies and they can also learn about adopting them.

A total of five free mini-golf areas will be available. The Boston Public Library will also be bringing by books on its “Bibliocycle” weekly, and the Boston Public Market is planning picnics.

“We’re excited to welcome the next round of family-friendly and fun activations to City Hall Plaza as the weather continues to get warmer here in Boston,” Walsh said in a statement.

The Patios is a continuation of “Boston Seasons,” put on by Boston Garden Development Corp. in partnership with the city. Walsh says last season’s “Boston Winter” exhibition brought a record number of visitors.