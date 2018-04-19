BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has a new puppy, and it takes after the Patriots head coach.

At least in terms of fashion.

Belichick, his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday and their new pooch were spotted at the Boston University-Holy Cross women’s lacrosse game on Wednesday night, on hand to watch Belichick’s daughter, Amanda, lead the Crusaders (she’s now in her third season as their head coach). While Belichick was sporting a long coat, his puppy, Nike, borrowed a style out of Bill’s playbook: a gray cutoff hoodie.

Bill Belichick taking in the @TerrierLacrosse game tonight at Nickerson Field. Terriers played Holy Cross where his daughter, Amanda, is the head coach. @WTBUSports pic.twitter.com/el6BhqtREM — Matt Doherty (@m_doherty23) April 19, 2018

We never pegged Belichick as a small dog guy, or one to bring a small dog to a sporting event. But at least the canine drew attention away from Belichick’s headband.