WOBURN (CBS) — A three-year-old boy has died hours after police found him in a backyard pool on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to a Marlborough Road home in Woburn around 5 p.m. after the family had not seen the boy for about an hour.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the child had been submerged in an in-ground pool for an extended period of time,” said a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, the pool was uncovered and partially filled with dirty water and leaves.

The boy was taken to Lahey Hospital and pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

While police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating, no foul play is suspected.

