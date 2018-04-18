DANVERS (CBS) – More than a dozen shell casings were found in a bathroom on the Essex Technical High School campus.

Thirteen empty casings were found in a boys’ restroom next to the concession stand at the school stadium.

There were two girls’ lacrosse games at the stadium against North Reading and a track meet Wednesday.

It’s unclear who left the casings and who found them, but they were reported to school personnel late Wednesday afternoon. Parents were quickly notified.

Danvers Police were called to the scene and are investigating.