BOSTON (CBS) – The news that the Necco plant in Revere may close soon unless a buyer is found has sparked a rash of panic buying of the company’s iconic Necco wafers. And that has got me thinking about candy, never a good thing if you’re trying to lose a few pounds.

While I’m not crazy about Necco wafers, the company does produce other products that bring back fond memories. Mary Janes were a favorite, even though they were tough on my teeth. Speaking of which, I once gave a box of salt water taffy to my sister as a gift. Nice brother, right? One problem – she had braces at the time.

When it comes to candy, there’s no accounting for taste.

A Boston Globe columnist has written an ode to Necco’s Sky Bar, the chocolate bar with the four different pockets of filling. But I never understood that one, and would always choose a Charleston Chew over it, especially if it’s been in the freezer.

I also confess to a liking for Pez, although in retrospect I think that was more about the dispensers – I think I still have Popeye in a drawer somewhere – than about the candy itself.

I’ve had to reach back to childhood for these memories because like many of you I’m sure, I’ve cut back on candy as a health-conscious adult. But did you know that the likes of gummy bears, licorice twists and candy canes are fat and cholesterol free? And here’s a fun fact – a cup of candy corn has less calories than a cup of raisins.

So while I’m not a big Necco wafer guy, I do empathize with those who mourn it’s potential demise. Because after all – “stressed” spelled backwards is “desserts.”

