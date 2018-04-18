WATCH LIVE:Funeral Procession For Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon
Filed Under:Local TV, Malden, Malden Fire

MALDEN (CBS) — Everyone living in a Malden home was able to make it out safely after a fire broke out there mid-morning on Wednesday.

Malden Police helped residents get out of the Ashland Street building, according to the city.

Firefighters were called to the house around 10 a.m. Heavy smoke and fire was visible upon arrival, said the department.

Neighbors said they received knocks on their doors from police who feared the windy conditions would spread the fire to their homes. Fortunately, it did not.

maldenfire4 Flames Rip Through Roof Of Malden Home

Smoke billows out of a home on Ashland Street in Malden (WBZ-TV)

It is not clear what caused the fire, the fire department has not released any more information.

