MALDEN (CBS) — Everyone living in a Malden home was able to make it out safely after a fire broke out there mid-morning on Wednesday.

Malden Police helped residents get out of the Ashland Street building, according to the city.

MORE: Heavy fire has burned through the roof of this home on Ashland Street in Malden. Awaiting word on whether anyone has been hurt here #breaking pic.twitter.com/qX1uIemEbW — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 18, 2018

Firefighters were called to the house around 10 a.m. Heavy smoke and fire was visible upon arrival, said the department.

Neighbors said they received knocks on their doors from police who feared the windy conditions would spread the fire to their homes. Fortunately, it did not.

It is not clear what caused the fire, the fire department has not released any more information.