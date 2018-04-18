BRAINTREE (CBS) – They say lightning never strikes twice, but sometimes winning lottery tickets do.

A Methuen man has won $1 million on a scratch ticket for the second time in 2018. The Massachusetts State Lottery says Jason Williams visited lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the $1 million prize he won playing the “200X” $30 instant game.

#Methuen resident scratches his second $1 million prize this year! Read more at https://t.co/3Xxccnp7ck pic.twitter.com/eLc37K2tAt — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) April 18, 2018

Back on Jan. 10, Williams claimed a $1 million prize on the “Ultimate Millions” $30 scratch ticket. He decided to take a one-time payment of $650,000 for both wins.

His most recent winning ticket was purchased at Howe Street Superette in Methuen. Williams bought the other ticket at the Mobil Mart in Haverhill.

The lottery says there are still two $15 million prizes and 44 more $1 million prizes available in the 200X game.