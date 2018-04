BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans can finally plan their weekend.

After days of waiting, the NHL has set the game time for Saturday’s Game 5 between the Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, with the puck set to drop at 8 p.m. at the TD Garden.

Saturday‚Äôs Game 5 between the #NHLBruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will be played at 8 p.m. ET at @tdgarden. It will be broadcast on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/HbC9NFalZw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2018

The Bruins currently lead the first-round series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Thursday night in Toronto. Boston took the first two games at the TD Garden, outscoring the Leafs 12-4, before suffering a 4-2 Game 3 loss on Monday night north of the border.