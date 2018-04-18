  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under:Boston, Chris Wiley, Ken MacLeod, Northeastern University

BOSTON (CBS) – A group of Northeastern fraternity brothers are rallying around a beloved mentor and teacher fighting to be able to walk again.

Chris Wiley, 29, walked into the hospital but after an aggressive infection, he is paralyzed from the waist down. Now the frat brothers are trying to help the man who changed their lives get back on his feet.

“He’s done so much for us and it’s time for us to really give it back to him,” said Joe Liddy.

wileyhospital Fraternity Brothers Rally Around Mentor Fighting To Walk Again

Chris Wiley and friends at Boston Medical Center (WBZ-TV)

He’s talking about the Northeastern grad and Delta Tau Delta member-turned-adviser who essentially scrapped his engineering degree to help tutor and mentor inner city kids — and then sold these frat boys on the importance of doing the same.

“It brings tears to my eyes, it really does to know that he has touched so many people,” said Lynda Johnson, Wiley’s mother.

Wiley is a first year math teacher at Jeremiah Burke High in Dorchester where he was feeling so lousy last week, the principal suggested he go see a doctor.

“The doctor sent him right to the hospital,” Liddy said.

It was a flesh-eating MRSA infection in his neck, requiring surgery at Boston Medical Center.

wiley Fraternity Brothers Rally Around Mentor Fighting To Walk Again

Chris Wiley (Family photo)

“However, somewhere along the line they discovered that he was paralyzed,” Johnson said.

Indeed, the selfless man who motivated his frat to give back was now in need himself, unable to walk. So they’ve launched a “With-Wiley” GoFundMe campaign to help with his recovery.

“He’s in good spirits because he knows that we are all behind him 100 percent and we’re going to be with him every step of the way,” Liddy said.

In the next few days, Wiley will move from the hospital to Spaulding Rehab where learning to operate from a wheelchair will top the list. Even as doctors aren’t sure yet if the paralysis is permanent.

“Ready to support him so that he can try to walk again,” Johnson said.

And his frat brothers will be there to encourage the man who always puts those less fortunate first.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s