BOSTON (CBS) — While much of the focus has been centered on who isn’t present at the Patriots’ offseason workouts at Gillette Stadium, a large portion of players reported for duty on Monday.

That includes wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is working his way back from a torn ACL that ended his 2017 season last August. It’s a great sign that he’s already putting in the work for 2018, especially with receivers Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola no longer around to catch passes from Tom Brady (that is, when Tom Brady starts throwing passes).

Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are not expected to attend this week’s voluntary strength and conditioning program, and it likely has something to do with their relationship with Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero, who had his access to the team limited by Bill Belichick last season. Seeing how this offseason program focuses on strength and conditioning, areas that Guerrero and the Patriots staff don’t necessarily agree on, it’s easy to see why Brady and Gronk would skip out (though their current contracts may have something to do with it as well).

But Edelman also works with Guerrero, adding another layer of intrigue to the Brady and Gronkowski absences.

From Julian Edelman’s Instagram story… He’s working with Alex Guerrero at TB12. “That’s Mr. Miyagi right there.” pic.twitter.com/eF0hcGxU8h — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) April 11, 2018

In addition to Edelman, receivers Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell, safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, defensive linemen Trey Flowers and Kyle Van Noy, special teams captain Matthew Slater and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer are among the players in attendance at New England’s voluntary offseason program.

These are just strength and conditioning workouts, so there won’t be any football played at Gillette Stadium over the next week. New England’s OTAs will begin on May 21, with their first minicamp scheduled to start on June 5.