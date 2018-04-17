BOSTON (CBS) — Little Cheddar has a rough past, but he is already looking forward to the future.

The terrier mix, who veterinarians at MSPCA-Angell believe to be between five and seven-years-old, will be looking for a home in four months.

On April 9, a man in Taunton rescued Cheddar from the middle of the road after he was tossed out of a van. The man brought “the scared but friendly pooch” to the MSPCA in Jamaica Plain two days later.

Cheddar was covered in “puncture wounds which are likely the result of an attack from a larger dog or even a coyote,” according to the MSPCA, and will need surgery to take care of a hernia.

“Unfortunately for Cheddar, he’ll be homeless (but well cared for) for four months. His puncture wounds are of an unknown origin, requiring a four-month quarantine,” said the MSPCA.

After the four months are over, he will be able to meet people and will be available for adoption.

“This is a dog who’s been through the ringer and we want to do everything we can to get him well and get him into a safe, adoptive home,” said Alyssa Krieger, community outreach coordinator for the MSPCA-Angell in a written statement. “Our primary medical fund is often depleted due to the large number of animals in our care and we’re hoping Cheddar inspires folks to donate if they can.”

If you are interested in adopting Cheddar or donating towards his medical costs visit the MSPCA-Angell website or email adoption@mspca.org.