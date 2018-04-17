  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Little Cheddar has a rough past, but he is already looking forward to the future.

The terrier mix, who veterinarians at MSPCA-Angell believe to be between five and seven-years-old, will be looking for a home in four months.

cheddar2 Dog Looks For Forever Home After Surviving Attack, Being Thrown From Van

Cheddar will need a forever home after his four-month quarantine (Photo Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

On April 9, a man in Taunton rescued Cheddar from the middle of the road after he was tossed out of a van. The man brought “the scared but friendly pooch” to the MSPCA in Jamaica Plain two days later.

Cheddar was covered in “puncture wounds which are likely the result of an attack from a larger dog or even a coyote,” according to the MSPCA, and will need surgery to take care of a hernia.

“Unfortunately for Cheddar, he’ll be homeless (but well cared for) for four months. His puncture wounds are of an unknown origin, requiring a four-month quarantine,” said the MSPCA.

After the four months are over, he will be able to meet people and will be available for adoption.

despite all he has been through cheddar remains friendly and social the perfect pet credit mspca angell Dog Looks For Forever Home After Surviving Attack, Being Thrown From Van

Despite all he has been through Cheddar remains friendly and social–the perfect pet, says the MSPCA. (Photo Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

“This is a dog who’s been through the ringer and we want to do everything we can to get him well and get him into a safe, adoptive home,” said Alyssa Krieger, community outreach coordinator for the MSPCA-Angell in a written statement. “Our primary medical fund is often depleted due to the large number of animals in our care and we’re hoping Cheddar inspires folks to donate if they can.”

If you are interested in adopting Cheddar or donating towards his medical costs visit the MSPCA-Angell website or email adoption@mspca.org.

