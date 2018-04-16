BOSTON (CBS) — Ryan Donato got his first taste of NHL playoff action on Saturday night, but the rookie will be heading back to the press box for Game 3.

The Bruins took line rushes during Monday’s morning skate, and Riley Nash was back centering the third line after missing several weeks due to getting hit in the ear by a puck.

The return of Nash pushed Donato to the line of extras, skating with Brian Gionta and Tommy Wingels.

Defenseman Nick Holden was also part of regular rushes, as Matt Grzelcyk did not participate in the skate after leaving Game 2 early

#NHLBruins morning rushes: Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – Rick Nash

Heinen – Riley Nash – Backes

Schaller – Kuraly – Acciari

(Donato – Gionta – Wingels) Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Miller

Holden – McQuaid Rask

Khudobin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 16, 2018

Cassidy: Riley Nash is likely in. Matt Grzelcyk likely out. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 16, 2018

Nash scored 15 goals and assisted on 26 more in 76 games played this season. He’s been out since March 31 with the injury.

Donato skated just 9:24 in Game 2, registering no points with three shots on net. He was on the ice when Tyler Bozak scored to cut Boston’s lead to 5-2 midway through the second period. He did take a shift two minutes after Bozak scored, but then spent almost the rest of the game on the bench, taking just two shifts in the third period.

The Bruins won that game 7-3 to take a 2-0 series lead.