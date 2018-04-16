BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady had obligations to serve as a Best Buddies Global Ambassador in Qatar over the weekend, which provided him with an excused absence of sorts from the team’s start to the offseason training program. But as it turns out, once Brady returns from the Middle East, he won’t be in a rush to get to Foxboro.

Brady likely won’t “be a regular participant” in the Patriots’ offseason training program, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Even after Tom Brady returns from Qatar, I do not anticipate he will be a regular participant in team’s offseason program. He plans to spend more time with family and body coach Alex Guerrero. Brady did miss parts of Pats’ offseason program in 08, 09 and 10 so not unprecedented. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 16, 2018

As Darlington noted, Brady has missed parts of the program before. But considering the backdrop of the past six months, which has produced reports of a growing level of conflict between Brady and the team in terms of training methods, it’s a bit more notable this time around.

Brady’s personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, was of course stripped of much of his access to Gillette Stadium last year. Rob Gronkowski, also a player who’s worked with Guerrero, also reportedly butted heads with the team on training methods; he too will not be present at the start of the program.

Brady will turn 41 in August. Coming off an MVP season, he seems capable of putting together another comparable season. But the team and the quarterback still seem to have quite a bit of work to do in bridging some gaps in philosophy when it comes to training.

When speaking to the media on Friday, head coach Bill Belichick downplayed the significance of any absences from the voluntary offseason program.

“We have the voluntary offseason program that starts on Monday,” Belichick said. “It will be heavily attended, but I know there are a couple players that I’ve talked to that have other commitments, but that’s the way it always is, too. So, not really anything new there.”