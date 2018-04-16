YARMOUTH (CBS) – They may be bitter sports rivals to New Englanders, but the New York Yankees have made a kind gesture to a police department and family going through tragedy.

Tributes from around the nation have poured in for slain Yarmouth police officer Sean Gannon. A career criminal is charged with fatally shooting Gannon as he served a warrant in Marstons Mills.

The Yarmouth Police Department took to Facebook Monday to share a blue wreath of flowers from the Yankees.

“With our deepest sympathies, our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Gannon family and the family of the Yarmouth Police Department,” the organization’s note read.

Police thanked the Yankees for their show of support.

“It is true that in tough times we all come together,” police wrote.

The Yankees late owner George Steinbrenner started the Silver Shield Foundation, which supports families of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

A wake for Gannon will be held on Tuesday, followed by a funeral on Wednesday.