BOSTON (CBS) — Be sure to do an extra bench press and set of leg squats for James Harrison on Monday.

The veteran linebacker is retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL, he announced on his Instagram account.

Harrison, who will turn 40 in May, spent 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and holds the franchise record with 80.5 career sacks. He played one season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013, and after his release from Pittsburgh late last season, signed with the New England Patriots on December 26. He played quite a bit for New England after making his debut in the regular season finale, totaling six tackles and a QB hit in three playoff games. He played 69 snaps in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harrison, a five-time Pro Bowler, had said ahead of the Super Bowl that he had hoped to play another season or two, but citing family, decided to retire instead.