BOSTON (CBS) — “I am proud that the marathon is back to what it was– the greatest marathon in the world,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said after completing the race himself.

Evans was not letting the weather dampen his mood, although it may have affected his time.

It was the roughest conditions that he had ever run in, Evans said, and his wet clothes weighed him down.

“I got a full suit on, I never run like this but I just wanted to stay dry as I could. All these young bucks just running right by me!” he said while laughing. “I know I’m getting old. My son did a 3:30, so he beat me pretty good.”

The Commissioner finished with a time of 04:21:54.

Monday’s race was Evans’ 20th Boston Marathon, and 53rd marathon overall.

It has been five years since the Boston Marathon Bombings.

Ever since, the city has increased security for the event. Thousands of police line the route of the race and 35 security checkpoints have been created to check bags.

Evans also thanked spectators for coming out in the bad weather to cheer runners on.