BOSTON (CBS) — Three WBZ-TV runners took part in the Boston Marathon on a soggy day in the city.

Chief meteorologist Eric Fisher and reporter/anchor Katie Brace crossed the finish line Marathon Monday. Photographer/editor Phil Vaughn was still on the course as of Monday afternoon.

Fisher finished in 3 hours and 56 minutes while Brace completed the course in four hours even.

It was a cold, rainy, and windy day on the course. As a result, many runners crossed the line in slower than anticipated times.

“It was very tough. Anyone who crosses the finish line today has a lot to be proud of, because it’s not easy out there,” Fisher said.