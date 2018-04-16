BOSTON (CBS) — An Iowa woman called her Boston Marathon run the best three hours of her life as she completed the race two months after losing her home and everything she owned in a fire.

Sara Yoder completed the marathon in a time of 3 hours and 26 minutes. She told WBZ-TV about the day her life changed.

“We lost everything but our pajamas and our vehicles,” Yoder said near the finish line. “We had our three kids in the house and my husband happened to see a little flickering outside. Within minutes after we left the house, the entire thing burned down with everything in it.”

Yoder has completed marathons before. But she lost all of her medals, including one from the 2017 Boston Marathon, in the fire.

Her 2018 Boston Marathon medal will be a popular item in the Yoder household. Sara said she runs the Boston Marathon each year because her children like the medals so much.

“This is the first medal I’ll have in our soon to be new home that’s earned,” said Yoder.